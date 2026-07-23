Alef Education ranks first in MEA, 13th globally in TIME World’s Top EdTech Companies 2026 list

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has achieved a landmark global recognition, ranking as the No. 1 education technology company in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and securing the 13th position worldwide in the prestigious World’s Top EdTech Companies 2026 list, published by TIME in collaboration with Statista.

The recognition reflects the company’s continued leadership in harnessing technology to enhance teaching and learning while contributing to the global evolution of education.

The TIME World’s Top EdTech Companies ranking evaluated 6500 education technology companies worldwide based on a rigorous, data-driven assessment of financial strength and industry impact.

The resulting list recognised 500 companies that are shaping the future of education through innovation, scale, and measurable impact.

Alef Education’s inclusion among the World’s leading EdTech companies reflects its commitment to developing innovative digital learning solutions that empower educators, personalise learning for students, and equip educational institutes with the tools needed to deliver high-quality, future-ready education.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, said, “Being recognised as the leading EdTech company in the Middle East and Africa and securing 13th position among the world’s top education technology companies is a proud milestone for Alef Education. This achievement reflects the trust customers, partners, and shareholders place in us and the dedication of our team to developing AI-powered learning solutions that create meaningful educational impact. As technology continues to reshape education, we are committed to supporting educators, enabling personalised learning for every student, and helping education systems prepare learners for the future.”

Through its AI-enabled learning ecosystem, which includes Alef Platform, Alef Pathways, Alef AI Tutor, Abjadiyat, and Arabits, Alef Education supports approximately 2 million students across 19,000 schools globally.

By combining adaptive learning technologies, curriculum-aligned content, and real-time learning analytics, the company helps personalise education pathways while providing educators with insights to identify needs, track progress, and support student success.

The achievement further underscores Alef Education’s role in advancing the UAE’s vision of becoming a global hub for innovation, technology, and knowledge-driven growth.

As the company expands its international presence, it continues to drive the future of education through responsible AI adoption, impactful digital solutions, and a commitment to improving learning outcomes for students and educators worldwide.