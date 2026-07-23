Khorfakkan Club for Disabled announces introduction of tandem cycling

KHORFAKKAN, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled announced the introduction of tandem cycling, one of the Paralympic cycling sports designated for people with visual impairments.

The announcement was made yesterday in the presence of Abdullah Saleh Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Club's Board of Directors, and Engineer Ali Abdullah Makhlouf Al Naqbi, Member of the Khorfakkan City Municipal Council, along with senior officials from government departments and institutions.

During the event, male and female athletes were introduced to tandem cycling, how it is practiced, its technical rules, race categories, and its safety and security requirements.

The sport relies on a tandem bicycle ridden by a sighted pilot alongside an athlete with a visual impairment. It requires a high level of coordination and harmony between the two, and its competitions are held under the umbrella of the International Cycling Union.

Al Naqbi affirmed that the introduction of tandem cycling is part of the Club's strategy to introduce specialised sports, expand the range of Paralympic sports, and provide an integrated sporting environment that contributes to developing athletes' abilities and preparing them in accordance with best practices, thereby enhancing their opportunities to compete and achieve success.

Dr. Louay Saeed Alay, Vice Chairman of the Club's Board of Directors, said that the inclusion of tandem cycling represents a valuable addition to the sports programme and reflects the Board's commitment to providing specialised training programmes that contribute to discovering talents, developing the skills of male and female athletes, and preparing them to particip