European Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged

BRUSSELS, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Central Bank (ECB) has kept its main interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent, in a widely expected move following last month's increase, the first rate rise in three years, reflecting continued caution over the outlook for inflation and energy prices.

In a statement, the ECB said, "Uncertainty remains elevated, and the full impact of the energy shock on inflation has yet to materialise."

It added that the Governing Council is monitoring "the intensity and duration of this shock, as well as its indirect implications and second-round effects."