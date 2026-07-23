Dubai Press Club organises ‘Arab Media Summit Mallathon’ in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, today organised the ‘Arab Media Summit Mallathon’ at the Dubai Mall, bringing together over 350 media professionals, representatives of media organisations, content creators and social media influencers.

The event marked the countdown to the Arab Media Summit 2026, while highlighting the objectives of its upcoming edition and encouraging the media community to register and participate.

Held as part of the ‘Dubai Mallathon’ initiative under the theme ‘Arab Media Moves Towards the Summit’, the event marked the countdown to the Arab world’s largest media gathering.

Its interactive format combined physical activity with professional networking, providing participants with an opportunity to connect in an informal setting ahead of the Summit in September.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, commended Dubai Press Club’s efforts, which reflect Dubai’s leading position and its role in advancing Arab media. He also expressed his appreciation for the Council’s collaboration with DPC and for the Arab Media Summit’s legacy of more than 24 years of high-level professional dialogue.

Hareb said, “The ‘Arab Media Summit Mallathon’ is an innovative initiative that demonstrates the power of sport to strengthen communication and engagement across society, including among media professionals and content creators. It reflects Dubai’s approach to developing initiatives that combine physical activity with meaningful interaction, while supporting the objectives of a major event that has had a clear impact on the development of Arab media.”

He added, “The ‘Dubai Mallathon’ is an innovative citywide community wellness initiative that encourages people to make physical activity part of their daily lives while creating opportunities for engagement across different segments of society. Organising specialised events under the initiative, with the participation of diverse institutions and sectors, broadens its community impact and supports Dubai’s commitment to enhancing quality of life.”

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, expressed her appreciation to the Dubai Sports Council for its cooperation in organising the event.

She said the Arab Media Summit will continue its role as a strategic platform bringing together decision-makers, thought leaders, media professionals, institutions and content creators to identify sector priorities, explore the transformations shaping its future and forge partnerships that support its development and influence.

Al Mulla said, “The Mallathon was inspired by Dubai’s drive for competitiveness, excellence and leadership, values that have been central to the Arab Media Summit since the launch of the Arab Media Forum, one of its key events, more than 24 years ago. Since then, the Summit has sought to drive progress and enhance the competitiveness of media across the Arab world.”

“The event brought participants together in an energetic experience that reflected a shared sense of readiness and forward momentum. It also strengthened the media and digital engagement surrounding an event eagerly anticipated by media professionals and everyone interested in the sector’s future,” she added.

Through this event, DPC sought to strengthen connections across the media sector and foster an environment built on dialogue, collaboration and knowledge exchange. This will help create a more connected media sector capable of keeping pace with rapid change.

Participants expressed their appreciation for Dubai Press Club’s initiatives supporting Arab media and promoting constructive engagement across the sector to enhance its competitiveness and the quality of its output.

At the conclusion of the event, DPC invited media professionals, content creators and employees of media organisations to register for the Arab Media Summit 2026 and contribute to a broad and inclusive dialogue on the opportunities and challenges shaping the next phase of Arab media.

Registration for the Summit remains open at https://ams2026.evsreg.com