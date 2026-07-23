Ajman becomes first government in UAE to launch headless government services powered by Agentic AI

AJMAN, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of Ajman, represented by the Department of Digital Ajman, has completed the UAE's first government transaction to renew a trade licence using Agentic AI through a proactive, headless government service model.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, said, “This achievement reflects the Government of Ajman's commitment to translating the vision of our leadership into practical services that improve people's lives and support the business community. Artificial intelligence is a means to accelerate services, enhance quality of life and build a proactive government, with people at the heart of every decision and experience.”

He added, “The launch of the first proactive, headless government service powered by Agentic AI is a practical step under the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Program and reflects our people-first approach. We are developing AI models that serve society, improve decision-making, enhance the customer experience and support government integration within a framework of governance, trust, accountability and data protection.”

The Department of Digital Ajman developed the system by providing the digital infrastructure and support needed for a model of government services that identifies customer needs, prepares the service journey, requests approval and coordinates procedures across relevant entities with minimal customer effort.

The first phase focuses on trade licence renewal through the Department of Economic Development in Ajman. Customers are automatically notified before their licence expires and directed to the intelligent assistant in the unified AjmanOne government app to complete the renewal process.

The service also integrates with Ajman Municipality and Planning Department when trade licence renewal depends on a valid commercial lease. If renewal of the lease is required, customers are guided through the process before the trade licence renewal continues automatically.

The initiative supports the UAE's national direction to deploy Agentic AI to strengthen future readiness, economic growth and human progress, while improving the business environment in the emirate.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, said, “Renewing a trade licence using Agentic AI is an important step in supporting Ajman's business environment. The easier, faster and clearer the investor journey becomes, the greater the emirate's competitiveness and economic attractiveness. This integration reflects our commitment to delivering more proactive, effective and responsive economic services.”

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, said the model demonstrates advanced integration across government entities by incorporating commercial tenancy contract renewals into the trade licence renewal process when required.

He added, “Together with our government partners, we are simplifying the investor journey through integrated government services that eliminate the need for customers to move between entities or manage multiple procedures. This supports business continuity and delivers simpler, faster and more efficient services.”

Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Digital Ajman, said, “The department is leading the development of the digital infrastructure and shared platforms that enable government entities to deliver more proactive, efficient and effective services. Our goal is to move beyond services that wait for customers to search for them towards services that proactively reach customers, understand their needs, coordinate processes in the background and deliver a simpler, smoother and more efficient government experience.”

The Department of Digital Ajman said the headless services model enables government services to operate across existing and future digital channels, ensuring a unified customer experience while accelerating service development.

It added that the success of Agentic AI-powered services depends on an integrated ecosystem that includes effective governance, high-quality data, secure system integration, continuous monitoring and human oversight where required, ensuring trusted and customer-centric services.

The launch marks a milestone in Ajman's digital transformation and supports Ajman Vision 2030, Ajman for People, by advancing a more proactive, agile and responsive government for citizens, residents, investors and the business community.