Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 honours 600 young Quran memorisers in Gaza

GAZA, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 organised a ceremony honouring 600 young Quran memorizers in the Gaza Strip in recognition of their efforts to memorise the Holy Quran and to encourage them to continue their educational and religious journey.

The event forms part of the operation's humanitarian and community programmes aimed at supporting children and promoting positive values amid the exceptional circumstances facing the Gaza Strip.

The ceremony was attended by thousands of family members and representatives of several Quranic and community organisations, including the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Iqraa Association, Dar Al-Quran Al-Kareem, Dar Al-Itqan, the Young Muslim Women Association , Al-Safa Academy and Al-Sahaba Association.

The programme featured Quran recitations, performances of religious praise, and the recognition of outstanding children and Quran memorizers in an atmosphere of pride and celebration reflecting the children's determination and commitment to their values.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of gifts and financial grants to the honoured children, provided by the United Arab Emirates, to bring joy to them and encourage them to continue memorising the Holy Quran, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3's efforts to support initiatives that foster hope and care for younger generations in the Gaza Strip.