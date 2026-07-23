More than 13,000 participants in Abu Dhabi Sports Council activities at Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival

ABU DHABI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The activities organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council at the “Sports and Vitality City” as part of the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026, currently taking place in Al Wathba until next August, have recorded increasing participation rates, with notable interest from children and young people in the various sports programmes.

The activities recorded 5,250 male and female participants during the first week, followed by 8,800 in the second week, bringing the total number of participants over the two weeks to 13,050.

Statistics showed that the 6-to-9 age group recorded the highest participation rate, with a total of 8,100 male and female participants, followed by the 10-to-14 age group, with a total of 4,100, while the number of participants in the 15-to-18 age group reached 1,850 male and female participants, reflecting the strong interest in the sports activities offered among different age groups.

The Sports and Vitality City offers a diverse range of sports activities, including chess, racket sports, electronic shooting, archery, football, judo, jiu-jitsu, basketball, table tennis, yoga classes for women, and winter sports, providing an integrated sporting experience that caters to the interests of different members of the community.

Saeed Al Muhairi, Director of Community Sports at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said that the notable and growing increase in the number of participants during the second week confirms the success of the sports programmes and activities offered by the Council, as well as parents' keenness to provide their children with the opportunity to benefit from these high-quality activities, which combine sports, entertainment, and skills development in a safe and stimulating environment.

Al Muhairi added that the Council continues to work with its partners and participating clubs to provide diverse sports programmes that contribute to promoting a culture of physical activity, discovering talents, and establishing sports as a way of life, in line with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council's vision of building a healthier and more active community.