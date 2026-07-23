Ajman Bank reports AED263 million profit before tax in H1 2026

AJMAN, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Bank reported strong financial performance for the first half of 2026, posting net profit before tax of AED263 million and net profit after tax of AED246 million, supported by continued growth across the Bank’s core financing, treasury, and fee-generating businesses.

Total revenue reached AED880 million (up by 17% YoY), while net revenue of AED437 million (up by 10% YoY), reflecting continued progress in strengthening the Bank’s diversified income base.

Non-funded income stood at AED111 million, representing 25% of net revenue, highlighting the Bank’s ongoing efforts to expand revenue streams beyond financing income.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and Chairman of Ajman Bank, said the results demonstrate the Bank’s continued progress, resilience, and commitment to supporting the UAE’s growing economy.

"Ajman Bank’s performance in the first half of 2026 reflects the strength of our strategy, the resilience of our institution, and the confidence placed in us by our customers and partners. We continue to build an institution anchored in the Emirate of Ajman, and focused on sustainable growth through disciplined execution. These results demonstrate our ability to create lasting value while supporting the evolving financial needs of individuals, businesses, and government entities," he emphasised.

Ajman Bank maintained a strong balance sheet, with total assets reaching AED33.9 billion (up by 3% YTD) at the end of the period.

Customer financing stood at AED23.3 billion (up by 9% YTD), supported by continued demand across the Bank’s key financing segments, while total deposits reached AED27.5 billion (up by 3% YTD).

Current account and savings account (CASA) balances increased by 11% YTD, reflecting the Bank’s ability to attract and retain stable, relationship-driven funding.

Total shareholder equity stood at AED3.4 billion, supporting a strong capital position with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.0%, providing a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

Profitability metrics remained strong, with Return on Equity (ROE) at 14.3% and Return on Assets (ROA) at 1.5%, reflecting disciplined capital deployment, operational efficiency, and sustainable earnings performance.

Asset quality continued to improve, with the Non-Performing Financing (NPF) ratio declining to 5.3%, down by 171 basis points YTD, reflecting strengthened risk management practices and continued improvement in portfolio quality.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said the first half results demonstrate the successful execution of the Bank’s strategy and its ability to deliver sustainable performance in a dynamic operating environment.

"The first half of 2026 reflects another strong period for Ajman Bank, demonstrating the effectiveness of our strategic priorities and the strength of our financial foundations. Our focus on disciplined growth, diversified income generation, prudent risk management, and operational excellence continues to support sustainable performance, which is supported by intense ongoing automation and digitisation initiatives.

"The improvement in asset quality, growth in CASA balances, and strength of our capital position reflect the trust our customers place in Ajman Bank as a long-term financial partner. We remain focused on enhancing our capabilities, expanding our offerings, and delivering greater value to our customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve."

During the first half of 2026, Ajman Bank successfully completed the issuance of its inaugural US$300 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Perpetual Non-Call 5.5-Year Sukuk marking an important milestone in the Bank’s capital markets journey.

The successful issuance reflects strong investor confidence in Ajman Bank’s financial strength, strategic direction, and long-term growth prospects.

The transaction further strengthens the Bank’s capital position and supports its continued growth strategy, while reinforcing its presence in regional and international capital markets.

Overall, these results reflect a resilient and well-balanced performance, underpinned by sustainable growth, strong capitalisation, improving asset quality, and continued diversification of income streams.

Ajman Bank remains committed to delivering enhanced value to its customers while supporting the UAE’s economic growth and development.