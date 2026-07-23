Dubai Municipality sets world record for implementing best practices, governance standards

DUBAI, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has been officially recognised by Official World Record (OWR) for implementing best practices and governance standards, reinforcing its position as a global benchmark for institutional excellence and innovation.

The recognition follows a comprehensive assessment by an international panel of experts and auditors, which evaluated Dubai Municipality's institutional framework against internationally recognised standards across governance, quality and risk management, business continuity, innovation, digital transformation and the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence.

The achievement reflects the Municipality's continued commitment to strengthening institutional performance through an integrated governance framework that supports operational excellence, service innovation and sustainable development while enhancing quality of life across Dubai.

The implementation of international standards has strengthened organisational performance and contributed to a more efficient customer experience through streamlined procedures, faster service delivery and the wider use of smart digital solutions and artificial intelligence.

These efforts also support environmental sustainability and social responsibility, in line with Dubai's vision of becoming the world's best city to live and work.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, "This global recognition reflects the vision of our wise leadership, which has made excellence a defining principle of government work. It is a testament to the dedication of our teams and their continued commitment to delivering innovative, efficient and future-ready services that enhance quality of life and reinforce Dubai's global leadership.

"This achievement inspires us to continue raising the bar for institutional excellence while contributing to the vision of making Dubai the best city in the world to live and work. We remain committed to sharing our knowledge and experience with organisations around the world, strengthening Dubai's role as a global centre for innovation, collaboration and government excellence."

The recognition further strengthens Dubai Municipality's position as an international reference for institutional excellence and knowledge exchange, supporting Dubai's reputation as a destination for government innovation and a preferred partner for international organisations and delegations seeking to learn from its experience.