High-level MENAFATF delegation reviews Syria's preparations for Mutual Evaluation process

DAMASCUS, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- A high-level delegation from the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), headed by Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, President of MENAFATF, and comprising Suleiman Al Jebrin, Executive Secretary of MENAFATF, and the Heads of MENAFATF’s two Mutual Evaluation Teams, conducted an official visit to Damascus, the capital of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The visit was undertaken to support the Syrian Arab Republic’s preparations for the Mutual Evaluation process and enhance the effectiveness of its national framework for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

During the visit, a high-level meeting was held today with senior officials of the Syrian Arab Republic, with the participation of Safwat Raslan, Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, and the relevant ministers, foremost among them the Ministers of Interior; Justice; Economy and Industry; Finance; Awqaf; Social Affairs and Labour; Local Administration and Environment; and Communications and Information Technology.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the competent national authorities, the Financial Intelligence Unit, judicial authorities, law enforcement agencies, and regulatory and supervisory authorities, as part of the country’s preparations for the Mutual Evaluation process.

This high level of government participation reflected the Syrian Arab Republic’s clear political commitment to supporting efforts to further develop the national framework and prepare for the Mutual Evaluation process in accordance with international standards.

During the meeting, the Syrian authorities highlighted their efforts to enhance the effectiveness of the national framework and the level of coordination among the various competent authorities, in addition to the legislative and regulatory efforts and recently adopted institutional reforms.

These included the National Strategy for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, recently announced by the Syrian Arab Republic, as a national framework that strengthens integration among the competent authorities and reinforces institutional action based on risk management, thereby supporting the further development of the national framework and enhancing its readiness in line with the highest international standards.

During the meeting, the President of MENAFATF underscored the importance of high-level political commitment to ensuring the success of the Mutual Evaluation process.

The MENAFATF delegation also commended the close cooperation between MENAFATF and the Syrian Arab Republic, as well as the clear readiness and serious commitment demonstrated by the authorities across all stages of the evaluation, together with the ongoing development of the legislative and regulatory framework in line with international best practices.

Commenting on the visit, Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, President of MENAFATF, stated, “This visit comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation between MENAFATF and the Syrian Arab Republic, and reflects our continued commitment to supporting member countries in developing their frameworks for combating money laundering and terrorist financing and enhancing their readiness for Mutual Evaluations, in accordance with the international standards issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).”

He added, “The meetings held with senior officials and ministers of the Syrian Arab Republic reflected a high level of political commitment to continuing the development of the national framework, strengthening coordination among the competent authorities, and providing the necessary enablers to support the Syrian Arab Republic’s efforts in this field, thereby enhancing its readiness for the upcoming round of the Mutual Evaluation process.”

Al Zaabi commended the launch of the National Strategy for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, affirming that it represents a strategic step reflecting the national vision and political commitment to developing the national framework, establishing an institutional approach based on integration among the various authorities, and enhancing the efficiency of national coordination.

This will contribute to building a more effective and sustainable framework aligned with the highest international standards and best practices.

He also emphasised that the Mutual Evaluation process represents an important opportunity for countries to assess the effectiveness of their national frameworks and strengthen coordination and cooperation among the competent authorities, thereby contributing to safeguarding the integrity of the financial system and enhancing international confidence.

Al Zaabi noted that MENAFATF will continue to work with the Syrian Arab Republic by providing technical assistance, facilitating the exchange of expertise, and supporting capacity-building efforts.

This will contribute to strengthening national readiness for the Mutual Evaluation process, supporting efforts to develop the national framework, and addressing strategic deficiencies in accordance with the FATF Methodology, with a view to achieving the best possible outcomes during the next phase.

For his part, Safwat Raslan, Governor of the Central Bank of Syria and Chairman of the Management Committee of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Commission, affirmed that the visit represents an important milestone in the development of the national framework for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

He added that it reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening the Syrian Arab Republic’s readiness for the Mutual Evaluation process in accordance with international standards.

He added, “We are working in coordination with all relevant national authorities to develop the legislative and institutional environment, enhance the effectiveness of the framework for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, and strengthen coordination, information sharing and capacity building, in line with international best practices. These efforts contribute to safeguarding the integrity of the financial system and supporting confidence in the national economy.”

He noted that cooperation with the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) represents an important pillar for benefiting from technical expertise and developing national capacities.

He also affirmed that joint work will continue during the next phase to implement the requirements of the Mutual Evaluation process and enhance the effectiveness of the national framework in a manner that achieves its objectives and keeps pace with international standards.

The visit forms part of the priorities of the MENAFATF Presidency to support member countries preparing for Mutual Evaluations and enhance the effectiveness of anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing and counter-proliferation financing systems across the region.