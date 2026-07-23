SEDD concludes 'Little Economist' programme

SHARJAH, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) concluded the “Little Economist” programme, which came as part of its keenness to consolidate the concepts of economic awareness and develop financial skills among young generations, in order to contribute to preparing a generation that is aware and capable of dealing with the requirements of future economic life.

Commenting on that, Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman and Member of the Executive Council, honoured the participants in the programme and reviewed their projects, stressing that the Little Economist programme embodies Sharjah’s vision as an incubator and motivator for discovering talents and refining the skills of children and youth, in accordance with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Thus, the programme was organised to achieve several strategic objectives, most notably developing participants' financial planning and budgeting skills, as well as connecting them to the real-world work environment within the Department.

This will enhance their understanding of the nature and mechanisms of institutional work. Also, the programme aimed to introduce participants to fundamental concepts of economics and entrepreneurship, and equip them with effective communication, presentation, and teamwork skills, thus fostering the development of innovative and responsible leaders.

In addition, the programme included a series of interactive workshops and various practical activities that allowed participants to learn through experience, as well as to learn about a number of departments and sections within the organisation and to understand their roles in supporting the business environment and promoting economic development in the emirate.

At the end of the programme, a mini-market was held under the title "Merchants' Lane" during which the participants presented the projects that they had worked on developing throughout the programme.

They were given the opportunity to apply what they had acquired in a practical way, in addition to evaluating the participating projects according to specific criteria that included innovation, presentation mechanisms, and teamwork, which enhanced the spirit of positive competition among them and contributed to consolidating economic concepts in an applied way.

Moreover, SEDD affirmed that organising such initiatives stems from its belief in the importance of investing in human capital and its commitment to developing the capabilities of young people and enhancing their financial and economic awareness, in line with the emirate's aspirations for a sustainable, knowledge-based, and innovative economy.

Likely, the Department commended the level of engagement shown by the participants, emphasising its continued commitment to launching impactful initiatives that contribute to building a capable and future-ready generation.