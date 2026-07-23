SCI launches second season of 'Makers of Good' programme

SHARJAH, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has launched the second season of its "Makers of Good" programme, targeting children and youth aged 8 to 12.

The initiative aims to develop participants’ media skills, instil the values of giving and humanitarian work, and prepare a generation capable of delivering humanitarian messages through creative and modern media platforms.

Mohammed Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of Corporate Communications and Marketing at SCI, stated that the second season builds directly on the success of the programme’s inaugural edition.

He noted that the new season has been expanded to combine media training with humanitarian awareness through a series of practical workshops.

Participants receive targeted training in humanitarian content writing, photography, video reporting, on-camera presentation, and radio production. The curriculum also includes specialised workshops on charitable work, storytelling, and creating impactful humanitarian narratives.

Bin Nassar explained that the programme seeks to strengthen children’s personalities, build self-confidence, and promote the values of social responsibility and volunteerism. The initiative encourages participants to leverage their newly acquired skills to spread a culture of kindness and giving within their families and wider communities.

He added that the second season offers enhanced practical training, allowing participants to produce their own media content and apply what they learn in real-world settings. This hands-on approach is designed to refine their skills, inspire creativity, and prepare a generation capable of driving positive social impact.

Bin Nassar stressed that investing in children and youth is an investment in the future of society. He noted that combining humanitarian values with purposeful media helps nurture young people who understand community issues, possess the tools to influence others positively, and recognise the power of words and images in promoting compassion and solidarity.

Finally, he encouraged parents to enrol their children in the programme, describing "Makers of Good" as a comprehensive platform that combines learning, creativity, and humanitarian values while helping children discover and develop their media talents.