DSCD: National Statistical Programme boosts UAE data systems

SHARJAH, 23rd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) in Sharjah, affirmed that the adoption of the National Programme for Developing the Statistical System in the UAE represents a strategic step towards enhancing the integration of the national statistical system and improving the quality of official economic statistics.

He noted that the initiative supports effective decision-making, keeps pace with rapid economic transformations, and strengthens the UAE’s global competitiveness.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi explained that the programme reflects the country's commitment to establishing a modern statistical system based on international best practices and standards, ultimately providing more accurate and reliable data to support sustainable development efforts, planning, and policymaking.

Emphasising the DSCD’s commitment to collaborative progress, DSCD’s Chairman highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre and its partners within the national statistical framework.

He stressed that advancing statistical practices in line with the latest international methodologies is essential to producing high-quality economic and social data. This effort ensures that official indicators accurately reflect the true extent of developmental progress taking place across both the Emirate of Sharjah and the broader UAE.

The National Programme forms a core part of the UAE’s wider initiative to modernise its national statistical framework through several targeted enhancements. These include updating national accounts, adopting 2024 as a unified base year, expanding data sources, and fostering stronger coordination between federal and local authorities. Together, these measures aim to maximise the reliability of official statistics, boost planning efficiency, and drive the formulation of highly effective economic and developmental policies for the nation.