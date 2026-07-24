BRUSSELS, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union on Thursday hit Google with fines totalling €890 million ($1 billion), in a move that risks escalating tensions with the United States.

The EU fined the US tech giant €460 million for illegally favouring its own services – such as Google Flights and Google Hotels – over rivals in search results.

A second fine of €430 million was levied because Google barred app developers from showing consumers offers, free of charge, outside the Google Play store, the European Commission said in a statement.

"After this decision, we want to make sure that there is more competition and also other companies are able to innovate," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said.