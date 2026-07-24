Trump says frozen Iranian assets will pay for damage to shipping

WASHINGTON, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any future damages to ships, cargo or related property will be paid using Iranian funds held under US control.

"Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump said on Truth Social.

"These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do," Trump wrote.