US military completes 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran

WASHINGTON, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The US military said late on Thursday it completed its latest round of strikes on Iran that marked a 13th consecutive night of American attacks.
"CENTCOM targeted Iranian military command centres, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.