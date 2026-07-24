US military completes 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran

WASHINGTON, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The US military said late on Thursday ​it completed its latest round of strikes on Iran ‌that marked a 13th consecutive night of American attacks.

"CENTCOM targeted Iranian military command centres, drone storage ​facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites and maritime capabilities to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners ​and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US ​Central Command (CENTCOM) said in ​a statement.