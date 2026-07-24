Madagascar mpox cases top 3,000 since outbreak in December 2025

ANTANANARIVO, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of confirmed mpox cases in Madagascar has reached 3,022 since the outbreak began in December 2025, according to the latest report released on Thursday by the Malagasy Ministry of Public Health.

The ministry said that, since the virus was detected in the country last December, Madagascar has recorded 2,114 recoveries and 20 deaths linked to the disease.

According to the ministry, Toamasina Province in eastern Madagascar remains the most affected area, accounting for 40 percent of confirmed mpox cases nationwide, while Taolagnaro Province in the southeast ranks second with 12 percent.

To contain the spread of the outbreak, the ministry has strengthened epidemiological surveillance, intensified public awareness efforts, expanded vaccination in affected districts, and improved the testing and timely management of suspected cases and their contacts.

As part of efforts to reinforce the national response, Madagascar received a second batch of 30,000 doses of mpox vaccines from the United Nations Children's Fund in early July. The vaccines are primarily intended for populations at highest risk, including frontline healthcare workers and individuals who have been in contact with confirmed cases.