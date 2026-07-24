Korea to extend fuel tax cuts through end of September

SEOUL, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea will maintain reduced fuel tax rates through the end of September, the finance ministry said Friday, amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Under the measure, the current tax reductions of 15 percent for gasoline and 25 percent for diesel and butane, originally set to expire at the end of this month, will remain in place through 30th September, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

The latest decision is expected to ease the public's energy cost burden by managing the prices of diesel used in logistics and butane used for small trucks, the finance ministry said.