Brent hovers above $100/bbl, set for weekly rise

BEIJING, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Brent ​oil prices hovered above $100 per barrel on Friday while heading for their fourth week of ‌gains.

Brent futures advanced 37 cents, or 0.37 percent, to $101.06 a barrel at 0330 GMT, having settled up 7 percent above $100 in the previous ​session for the first time since May.

The contract remained on course for a 14.6 percent advance this week.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were little changed at $91.20 a barrel, their highest level since 11th June and on track for an ​11.8 percent weekly rise.