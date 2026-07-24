Chairman of National Anti Narcotics Authority honours distinguished personnel

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti Narcotics Authority, has honoured several Coast Guard Group personnel during a visit to the Coast Guard Group within the NG, in the presence of Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Megren Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard.

The personnel were recognised for their distinguished performance and the successful apprehension of a narcotics smuggling group.

Sheikh Zayed praised the personnel’s vigilance and professionalism, saying their performance reflected the National Guard’s high level of readiness and competence and underscored their pivotal role in protecting the nation’s borders, countering smuggling attempts, strengthening community security and stability, and safeguarding the country’s resources and achievements.

During the visit, he was briefed on the Coast Guard’s key duties, including protecting the country’s maritime borders and supporting the national counter narcotics framework through security and field operations, countering narcotics smuggling attempts, enhancing readiness, and maintaining continuous coordination with relevant authorities to ensure community security and stability.