Guyana ferry death toll rises to 72

GEORGETOWN, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The confirmed death toll from the recent capsizing of a state ferry off Guyana's coast rose to 72 on Thursday, with more bodies recovered as a multinational team struggled to salvage the partially submerged vessel.

Of the estimated 179 people aboard, 76 people were rescued. The government has estimated that 100 may have died in the accident, which would make it the worst marine tragedy on record for the South American nation.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips said late Thursday that crews have widened the search area and are determined to find all those who were aboard so loved ones can bury them with dignity.