Ajman Arbitration Centre, Higher Institute for Legal Training sign MoU

AJMAN, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Arbitration Centre at the Ajman Chamber has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal Professionals and its training arm, the Higher Institute for Legal Training, to foster scientific and professional cooperation in legal fields, enhance joint efforts in developing the arbitration system and alternative Dispute Resolution methods, promote legal awareness, and qualify national competencies in the fields of arbitration.

The MoU was signed by Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber, and Counsellor Zayed Saeed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal Professionals, at the chamber's headquarters.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mahmoud Othman Abu Al Shawareb, Member of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber; Hindi Obaid Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Ajman Arbitration Centre; and Dr. Salam Al Issa, Director General of the Higher Institute for Legal Training.

Al Muwaiji commended the efforts of arbitrators and legal professionals in bolstering the competitiveness of the national economy. He also praised their pioneering role in delivering effective legal and arbitral solutions that accelerate commercial Dispute Resolution, thereby instilling confidence within the business community and fostering a secure and stable investment environment.

He emphasised that the Ajman Arbitration Centre is committed to broadening its partnerships and enhancing cooperation with various entities. This aims to reinforce its role as a sustainable and reliable arbitration platform for commercial and economic Dispute Resolution, keeping pace with the rapid growth across various economic sectors in accordance with the latest arbitration practices.

He commended the existing partnership between the Ajman Arbitration Centre and the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal Professionals, which contributes to raising awareness of the importance of arbitration and promoting its culture as an effective tool for facilitating business operations and Dispute Resolution with efficiency and flexibility.

Counsellor Al Shamsi provided an overview of the efforts and services of the Emirates Association for Lawyers and Legal Professionals, and the entities affiliated with the Association, including "the Higher Institute for Legal Training, the Emirates Centre for Legal Studies, the Emirates Centre for Human Rights Studies, and the Media Centre."

The MoU stipulated enhancing joint cooperation between the two parties in legal training and qualification, and arbitration; cooperating in developing the professional capacities of legal professionals; enhancing awareness of relevant local and international best practices and standards; organising specialised legal conferences, seminars, and forums; preparing and implementing qualification programmes for arbitrators and experts; and exchanging scientific and practical expertise in the legal and arbitration fields.

The partnership will also introduce professional and specialised arbitration diploma programmes, qualification courses for arbitrators and experts, specialised workshops, and legal conferences and seminars. These programmes will target lawyers, legal advisers, arbitrators, experts, employees in the public and private sectors, academics, researchers, law students and others interested in arbitration and alternative dispute resolution.

The two sides exchanged commemorative shields following the signing ceremony.