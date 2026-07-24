Crown Prince of Ajman receives Ambassador of El Salvador

AJMAN, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Gerardo Pérez, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the UAE, at his office in the Emiri Diwan.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his duties. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields in the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The ambassador expressed his pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Ajman and thanked him for the generous hospitality and warm reception.

He also praised the strong and longstanding ties between the UAE and El Salvador, as well as the civilisational renaissance witnessed across the UAE in general and Ajman in particular.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Executive Council in Ajman; Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Digital Department; Sheikh Hamid bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi; Carlos Girola, Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the UAE; and a number of senior officials.