Rugby national team placed in Group C for Asian Games

NAGOYA, Japan, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The draw for the rugby sevens competition at the 20th Asian Games—hosted by Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19th September to 4th October 2026— placed the UAE men's national team in Group C alongside Sri Lanka, Singapore, and the Philippines.

The draw ceremony was held in Nagoya City in the presence of Ghaith Jalajel, Competitions Director at Asia Rugby, alongside several members of the Asian Games Organising Committee.

Group A includes Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan, while Japan, Thailand, Korea, and Kazakhstan feature in Group B.

In the women’s competition, which features eight teams, the draw placed Japan in Group A alongside Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Singapore. Group B consists of China, Hong Kong, India, and Malaysia. The top two teams from each group will advance directly to the semifinals to determine the finalists.

The first round of the men’s tournament will follow a group-stage format, with the top two teams from each group—along with the two best third-placed teams—qualifying for the knockout quarterfinals.

The winners will progress to the semifinals and ultimately the final, while the teams that fail to reach the quarterfinals will compete in the 9th to 12th placement matches.

Qais Al Dhalai, President of Asia Rugby, stated that the participation of 20 teams in the rugby sevens competition (12 men's teams and 8 women's teams) represents a strong hallmark for Asian rugby. He noted that it reflects the significant growth the sport has witnessed over recent years, driven by programmes and initiatives led by Asia Rugby in cooperation with national unions, which have helped expand participation and raise the technical level of Asian teams.

He said that the draw was conducted in accordance with approved rankings and the technical levels of the teams to ensure fairness and equal opportunity. "However, this is just the beginning of the competition; the pitch is always the ultimate decider in major tournaments like this. Time and again, competition has proven that solid preparation and commitment on the field can completely defy expectations," he added.