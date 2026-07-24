EasyLease reports AED44.9 million net profit in H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- EasyLease PJSC, a subsidiary of IHC, on Friday announced its financial results for the six months ended 30th June 2026, reporting a 38.2 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to AED44.9 million and a 14.8 percent increase in revenue to AED398.4 million.

Gross Profit increased 28.2 percent YoY to AED112.4 million, while Operating Profit rose 33.8 percent YoY to AED58.0 million, reflecting improved operating performance and early contributions from the Etihad Rail shuttle operation.

EBITDA increased 38.9 percent YoY to AED115.4 million, supported by higher asset utilisation, continued fleet expansion and improved operational efficiency across the group.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, said the group's performance in the first half of 2026 demonstrates its strength as an integrated mobility, logistics, services and technology platform.

During the first half, the group achieved several operational milestones that further strengthened its market position. A key milestone was the launch of United Trans' first-mile and last-mile shuttle operation supporting Etihad Rail's national passenger network.

The project involved the deployment of a purpose-built fleet integrated with train timetables through advanced telematics, providing seamless connections between major destinations in Abu Dhabi and the Mohammed Bin Zayed Passenger Train Station.

The total asset fleet surpassed 50,000 vehicles and mobility assets during the first half, supporting customer demand across the group’s mobility and logistics businesses while maintaining strong utilisation levels.

The logistics business strengthened its end-to-end offering through the expansion of warehousing, yard capacity and land transport services, supporting growing customer demand and contributing to improved profitability.

The logistics business strengthened its end-to-end offering through the expansion of warehousing, yard capacity and land transport services, supporting growing customer demand and contributing to improved profitability.