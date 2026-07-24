PureHealth, NMSS partner to strengthen MS care in UAE

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) to strengthen awareness, support earlier diagnosis and improve care for MS patients across the UAE.

The MoU combines PureHealth’s clinical expertise and system-wide capabilities with NMSS’s role in advocacy, education and community support, while also contributing to global efforts to advance research towards a cure for MS.

The collaboration also aligns with PureHealth’s commitment to coordinated care delivery and its role as a founding member of the National Coalition for MS, advancing coordinated, evidence-based MS care across the UAE.

MS, a chronic neurological condition affecting the brain and spinal cord, can lead to a wide range of physical, cognitive and mobility challenges, often impacting individuals during early to mid-adulthood. It affects an estimated 2.9 million people globally.

A central focus of the collaboration is supporting the implementation of the UAE’s first MS Treatment Guidelines, led and published by NMSS, into clinical practice and payer systems. This is expected to improve how patients are diagnosed, treated and supported, including earlier access to highly effective treatments based on the latest evidence, improved insurance coverage alignment, and more consistent care delivery across the UAE.

The partnership will also enhance support for vulnerable groups, including pregnant and breastfeeding women and paediatric patients, while promoting a more patient-centred approach that encourages active patient involvement in treatment decisions.

It will also contribute to strengthening MS research and data in the UAE, supporting the development of local disease insights and informing national studies, registries and future publications through closer collaboration between clinicians, researchers and health authorities.

Another key pillar of the partnership is strengthening clinical capabilities of more than 1,300 healthcare professionals through a series of Continuing Medical Education (CME)-accredited sessions led by MS specialists, and aligned with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s (DoH) direction.

The initiative places a strong emphasis on empowering nurses in care coordination and patient education, while extending engagement to patients and caregivers through dedicated community sessions. Targeted awareness initiatives including webinars, workshops and digital campaigns, will further improve public understanding of MS and support earlier symptom awareness.

Leya Aldamani, Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing together clinical expertise, data and coordinated care pathways to enable earlier intervention and improve long-term outcomes. By strengthening clinical capability and embedding more patient-centred models of care, our goal is to contribute to building a more connected and proactive healthcare system.”

Maral Alexandrian, Acting Executive Director of the NMSS, said, “Our partnership with PureHealth reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the MS ecosystem in the UAE through greater awareness, earlier intervention and more coordinated support for individuals and families impacted by the condition."