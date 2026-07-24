UAE Judo Federation develops age-group team qualification programmes

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Judo Federation has announced plans to provide qualification and participation opportunities for its age-group national teams in the upcoming season through training camps and regional, continental, and international competitions.

The federation will also adopt developmental initiatives to preserve achieved gains and attract distinguished technical coaching talent.

The announcement was made during a reception for the junior and youth team delegation following their return from the Jordanian capital, Amman, where they competed in the Asian and Arab Championships. The team secured 11 Arab medals (four gold, three silver, and four bronze).

The reception was attended by Mohammed Jassim, Secretary-General of the Federation, members of the Board of Directors, and Eng. Sulaiman Al-Hajri, Director of Individual Sports at Sharjah Club.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darei, President of the UAE Judo Federation, said the Arab Championship results and the continued progress of the national teams reflected the support of the UAE leadership, as well as the backing of the Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Sports, sports councils and clubs.

He said the federation remained committed to its strategy of developing a strong pipeline of young talent by investing in male and female athletes and equipping them with the skills needed to achieve success on the international stage.