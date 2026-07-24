'Abu Dhabi Nukhatha' attracts 22 People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A total of 22 People of Determination participated in the “Abu Dhabi Nukhatha” programme, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy from 13th July to 20th August, with the aim of promoting the concept of social inclusion.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club Academy, said that the participation of People of Determination represents an added value to the programme and reflects the academy’s commitment to promoting the principles of inclusivity.

He said that “Abu Dhabi Nukhatha” provides People of Determination with the opportunity to develop their abilities and gain experience through awareness activities and programmes, as well as theoretical and practical training in sailing and various maritime skills, within an integrated educational and sporting environment.