Fujairah Martial Arts Club to oversee four sports at 'UAE Summer'

FUJAIRAH, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah Martial Arts Club has completed the technical and organisational arrangements to oversee taekwondo, judo, jiu-jitsu and wrestling, as part of the “UAE Summer” festival, which will take place from 3rd to 20th August at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah.

In a statement, the club said the festival, organised by the Ministry of Sports and the UAE Sports for All Federation under the slogan "Our Summer is the Nation's Energy", aims to develop the skills of children and young people, strengthen national identity and culture, and promote participation in sport.

Nader Abu Shawish, Director of Fujairah Martial Arts Club, said that the Club is responsible for the technical supervision and delivery of training programmes in taekwondo, judo, jiu-jitsu and wrestling, with expected participation exceeding 500 male and female athletes from various age groups.

The programme will include training sessions and introduce participants to the fundamentals of each sport under the supervision of professional coaches.

Abu Shawish added that the club is committed to supporting the success of the festival, highlighting its role in identifying promising talent, increasing sports awareness and encouraging wider participation in Fujairah.

He also praised the Ministry of Sports and the UAE Sports for All Federation for launching strategic community programmes that promote sport and healthy lifestyles.