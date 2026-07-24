Dubai aviation, environment authorities deepen cooperation on sustainability

DUBAI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) and the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two entities.

The agreement supports the development of strategic partnerships and reinforces joint efforts to achieve Dubai’s objectives in environmental sustainability, civil aviation safety and security, and institutional innovation.

The MoU reflects the two authorities’ commitment to supporting the vision of Dubai’s leadership and advancing the Emirate’s strategic priorities for sustainability, innovation, and institutional integration.

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of DCAA, said, "The MoU reflects our firm commitment to strengthening institutional integration and aligning joint efforts to support the sustainability of the civil aviation sector, in line with Dubai’s forward-looking vision and its aspirations to build a safe and sustainable aviation ecosystem.

"This partnership represents a strategic step towards developing impactful initiatives, exchanging expertise, and adopting best practices in aviation security, safety, and environmental protection, thereby contributing to the achievement of sustainability objectives and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global model in the aviation sector," he added.

Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Director-General of DECCA, said, “At DECCA, we remain committed to building an environmental system underpinned by science, data, and cross-sector integration. Our partnership with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is a distinctive expression of that commitment; one where advanced aviation-grade tracking technology becomes a new instrument for environmental monitoring across Dubai's ecosystems."