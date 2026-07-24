National Programme for Developing Statistics System reinforces UAE's leadership in decision-making: Digital Dubai

DUBAI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, said that the approval of the National Programme for Developing Statistics System will strengthen the role of data as a strategic national asset and support informed decision-making, policymaking and future planning.

"As the global economy undergoes rapid transformations, maintaining high-quality, integrated, and continuously updated data has become a fundamental requirement for strengthening competitiveness, enhancing government efficiency, and building a more resilient and sustainable economy," he said.

In today’s era of artificial intelligence, official statistics play an increasingly vital role as the most trusted foundation for analytical models and intelligent systems. AI can only generate accurate insights and effective solutions when it is powered by high-quality, integrated data aligned with international best standards.

Al Nasser added, "In Dubai, we remain committed to advancing a world-class data and statistics ecosystem driven by collaboration across entities and powered by digital technologies, AI, and administrative and register-based data.

"This approach enables the generation of more accurate, timely, and comprehensive indicators, strengthens decision-making across all levels, and further solidifies the UAE and Dubai’s position as global leaders in leveraging data to drive development, foster economic growth, and improve quality of life.”