UAE reinforces global food standards at Codex meetings in Geneva

GENEVA, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has reinforced its influential role in shaping international food standards through its participation in the 90th Session of the Executive Committee of the Codex Alimentarius (CCEXEC90) and the 49th Session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), which took place in Geneva.

The UAE delegation was led by Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Geographic Representative for the Near East Region, Chair of the UAE National Codex Committee (NCC), and Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The UAE’s participation highlighted the country’s role as an active partner in shaping global directions that support food safety and the future of food systems. The UAE was also elected to co-chair, alongside the European Union, the Electronic Working Groups (EWG) tasked with developing principles for the risk analysis of new food sources and production systems (NFPS).

This reflects growing international confidence in the UAE’s role as an active partner in advancing global food safety standards and reinforces the country’s leadership in international forums.

The UAE delegation maintained an active presence across various technical and strategic side meetings and events, including a WHO panel discussion on the new global burden of foodborne diseases (2026) and its implications for food safety stakeholders.

The delegation also participated, at WHO’s invitation, in an informal strategic discussion on alternative proteins, bringing together senior officials and leading international experts to explore future trends in food innovation and the role of alternative proteins in advancing sustainable food systems and strengthening global food security.

Reflecting the UAE’s commitment to emerging global trends and future technologies, the delegation participated in the AI for Good Global Summit 2026, one of the world’s leading platforms dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence for sustainable development. The delegation explored the latest innovations and future-focused solutions across strategic sectors, including food, agriculture, and sustainability, and reviewed opportunities to harness advanced technologies to strengthen future food and control systems.

On the sidelines of the sessions, the UAE delegation, led by Mouza Al Muhairi, held a strategic meeting with Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments in Codex Alimentarius activities and discussed strengthening coordination and collaboration between national entities and the Permanent Mission to further enhance the UAE’s presence in key international organisations and multilateral forums.

Al Muhairi affirmed that the UAE’s participation in these meetings reflects its steadfast commitment to supporting Codex Alimentarius work and contributing to the development of international food standards. She noted that these efforts help enhance food safety and quality, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a trusted international partner on food security issues.

The UAE’s participation reflects the country’s leading role in global food-related forums and in advancing standards that foster innovation, strengthen sustainable food systems, and enhance consumer protection. These efforts also align with the UAE’s vision to build a safer, more sustainable, and future-ready food system.