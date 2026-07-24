DCD launches entrepreneurship initiative for 80 children, youth in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has launched the “Where Life Pulses” initiative as part of the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Abu Dhabi), providing a platform for children and young people to develop entrepreneurial skills and showcase their business ideas.

Running from 24th July to 9th August, the initiative enables more than 80 child and youth entrepreneurs to present their projects, products and services to the public, giving them practical experience in business management, marketing and customer relations while strengthening their financial literacy.

The initiative features a rotating showcase, where participants are divided into three groups, each offered a six-day window to exhibit their projects and products, expanding access to real-world business exposure for as many child and youth entrepreneurs as possible.

The initiative provides a platform that empowers children and young people aged 3–21 years to showcase their entrepreneurial projects and develop their skills, while supporting the participation of beneficiaries of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority.

Fatema Abdulrahman Al Hosani, Social Cohesion Division Manager at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said that the department remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering all community segments. Through broadened access to initiatives and programmes that enhance their capabilities, these efforts foster their independence and enable them to actively contribute to the development of their community and create a lasting, positive impact.

Organised in partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, the initiative is supported by government and community partners, including the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by the Municipal Presence Centre, and the Department of Economic Development, providing participants with free business licenses to support their business launch.

It is also backed by the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.