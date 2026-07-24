Asaf Chopurov retains bantamweight title at UAE Warriors

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Azerbaijan's Asaf Chopurov defended his bantamweight title at the 72nd edition of the UAE Warriors mixed martial arts series, defeating Australia's Rhys McLaren by knockout, at Space42 Arena.

With this victory, Asaf extended his unbeaten record to 11 wins and captured the title in three editions. During the bout, the champion knocked out his opponent in less than a minute.

Meanwhile, Thailand's Peter Danseu defeated his Iraqi opponent Ali Taleb in the bantamweight division after a fierce bout that ended in the champion's favour by judges' decision.

Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation, and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Championship, presented the champion's award in the presence of Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports and Chairman of the Organising Committee.

Also in attendance were Saleh Al Geziry, Director-General of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; British national Keith Brown, President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation; and Ecuadorian Danilo Carrera, actor, entrepreneur and former football player.

The evening featured 12 bouts. In the remaining bouts, Egypt's Maysara Mohamed defeated China's Kun Zou by unanimous decision in the flyweight division, while Georgia's Elene Loladze defeated France's Oushian Samson by submission in the strawweight division.