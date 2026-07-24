Ministry of Culture, Fujairah Government follow up on Wadi Wurayah UNESCO World Heritage nomination

BUSAN, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Ministry of Culture and the Government of Fujairah is participating in the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as part of following up on the nomination file for Wadi Wurayah to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The session, being held in Busan, Republic of Korea, brings together representatives of States Parties and specialists in natural and cultural heritage.

The participation coincides with the World Heritage Committee's evaluation of the nomination of Wadi Wurayah in Fujairah for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List, highlighting the reserve's environmental and cultural significance, as well as its unique biodiversity and geological importance at the regional and international levels.