House of Wisdom Book Club concludes season with 80 readers from diverse cultures

SHARJAH, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah has concluded the latest season of its Book Club, bringing together 80 readers from diverse cultural backgrounds over four months to explore one of literature's most enduring themes: friendship.

Held between April and July, the programme examined how writers from different countries, cultures and periods have interpreted friendship through five literary works, creating opportunities for readers to engage in thoughtful dialogue around shared human experiences.

For six years, House of Wisdom's annual Book Club has been bringing together readers and literature enthusiasts to discuss carefully selected Arabic and international literary works, and enjoy reading as a shared cultural experience rather than a solitary activity. The initiative has encouraged dialogue, critical thinking and the exchange of perspectives across cultures and generations.

Alongside its own annual programme, House of Wisdom also opens its spaces to independent book clubs and reading communities, reinforcing its role as a platform for literary dialogue throughout the year.

Delivered through four bilingual sessions in Arabic and English, the programme centred on friendship not simply as a personal relationship but as a lens through which literature explores identity, loyalty, responsibility, memory, resilience and shared destiny.

By bringing together works from the UAE, Spain, the US, Libya and Kyrgyzstan, the Book Club encouraged participants to consider how stories rooted in different societies can illuminate universal aspects of the human experience.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of House of Wisdom, said, “Reading gains greater value when it becomes a shared experience that enables people to encounter different ideas and lived experiences while expressing their own perspectives in an environment built on mutual respect and understanding.

"This is what House of Wisdom's Book Club has sought to create by bringing together readers from different cultures around a universal human value that continues to resonate across time and place."

She added that the Book Club reflects House of Wisdom's commitment to building a knowledge-based community by creating spaces where literature inspires dialogue, critical thinking and meaningful cultural exchange.

The concluding session was attended by Meder Tursaliev, Acting Consul-General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Dubai; Nurlan Aripov, Counsellor at the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic to the UAE, and an accompanying delegation, underscoring the role of literary initiatives in bringing people from different cultures together through shared human values.