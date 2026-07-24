Dubai Police identifies 36 future security challenges with experts from 30 countries

DUBAI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police has prepared an advanced foresight study—drawing on the expertise of 507 international security specialists from 30 countries—to shape the future of policing by monitoring and analysing 36 future security challenges.

Brigadier Dr. Hamdan Ahmed Al Ghasia, Director of the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police, explained that the world is witnessing unprecedented urban expansion, rapid demographic shifts, and an increasingly complex technological revolution.

"This makes monitoring and anticipating future security challenges a strategic necessity, enabling the development of future scenarios that simulate both likelihood and severity of impact, while reinforcing proactive thinking, elevating future readiness, and ensuring effective responses to change," he added.

Al Ghasia said that given the accelerating pace of global technological development, foreseeing future security challenges—through the monitoring of weak signals and external drivers—has become essential to understanding emerging technological trends, their impact on police operations, and their role in shaping crime patterns.

He noted that the study employed an advanced scientific methodology combining trend analysis with the examination of technical, social, economic, environmental, political, and security variables, alongside the engagement of specialised international expertise.

"This contributed to identifying evidence-based, data-driven future challenges that support the development of security policies, the formulation of proactive initiatives, and the creation of more flexible, innovative, and sustainable operating models," he said.

Al Ghasia indicated that the study forms part of a series of foresight studies developed by the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police, driven by its strategic role in anticipating future transformations, analysing their implications, supporting decision-making, and developing future enablers.

"This enhances the building of a proactive security ecosystem marked by readiness, resilience, and the capacity to keep pace with global shifts, ultimately contributing to shaping the future of policing," he added.