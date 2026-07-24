UAE, Jordan sign Memorandum of Understanding to establish Joint Consular Committee

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, 23rd July 2026, to establish a Joint Consular Committee. The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the UAE by Faisal Eissa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Ambassador Majed Thalji Al Qatarneh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE, signed on behalf of the Jordanian Government.

The MoU reflects the deep-rooted fraternal relations and close partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as the shared commitment of both countries to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields, particularly in consular affairs.

It aims to enhance consular cooperation, further develop consular work, and improve the quality of consular services provided to the citizens of both brotherly countries.

The signing ceremony was attended by a number of officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Omar Al Atoum, Consul-General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.