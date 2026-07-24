UAE President receives top Year 12 students for 2025-2026 academic year

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the top-performing Year 12 students for the 2025-2026 academic year, along with a number of outstanding teachers and education leaders.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness congratulated the students, their families, and their teachers on their achievement, wishing the students continued success in their academic journey. He also commended teachers across the UAE for their dedication and contributions to students' success.

His Highness reaffirmed that advancing education remains a cornerstone of the UAE's development and progress. He highlighted the vital role of teachers and families in the success of the education system by fostering supportive homes and learning environments that encourage excellence.

The education delegation expressed its appreciation to His Highness for his continued support of students and the education sector and for his commitment to recognising outstanding achievement while encouraging students to further pursue excellence.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with several sheikhs, officials, citizens, and guests.