Modern Sailing Programme in Dubai to conclude at end of July

DUBAI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) will conclude its 2026 Summer Modern Sailing Programme on 30 July, following the participants' final assessment on 29th July.

Those who successfully meet the training and evaluation requirements will be awarded the Level One Modern Sailing Certificate, as part of the Club's ongoing efforts to develop a new generation of sailors in this Olympic sport.

The Club explained that the programme, led by Emirati coaching staff, has attracted participants from a wide range of nationalities and cultural backgrounds, offering a training experience that reflects the expertise of national talent in nurturing young athletes and advancing both marine and Olympic sports.

Held at Bulgari Beach, Dubai, the programme is designed for children and youth aged 6 to under 15 years, reinforcing the Club's commitment to providing an integrated sporting and educational environment where members of the community can learn and practice modern sailing while discovering one of the sports most closely linked to the UAE's maritime heritage and history.

Yousif Khalid Al Bastaki, Head Coach at the Dubai International Marine Club and supervisor of the programme, said that having an Emirati coach lead a programme involving participants from diverse nationalities and cultures demonstrates the capability of the UAE's national coaching talent to manage specialised sports programmes and transfer knowledge through a professional methodology.

He added that this further strengthens the UAE's and Dubai's position as leaders in the development of marine and Olympic sports.