Major milestone in SEWA's digital transformation

SHARJAH, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has announced a major milestone in its digital transformation journey by reducing the time required to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from three working days to just two hours. The achievement forms part of SEWA’s ongoing efforts to enhance its services and improve customer satisfaction.

Engineer Abdulrahim Al Zarouni, Director of Shared Services at SEWA, said the initiative reflects the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to simplify procedures and support the business sector and development projects across the emirate.

He explained that SEWA has adopted advanced digital technologies and an integrated electronic system that enables immediate processing of applications and automated data verification, significantly accelerating procedures for vital projects.

Al Zarouni stressed that the enhancement is not solely focused on reducing processing times but also on strengthening Sharjah’s attractiveness as an investment destination.

He noted that the No Objection Certificate is a key component of infrastructure development and reaffirmed SEWA’s commitment to continuously reviewing its services and introducing innovative technological solutions that meet public expectations and support the emirate’s ongoing urban growth.

SEWA also confirmed that NOC applications are available around the clock through its website and mobile application, allowing customers to submit requests at any time and track their application status in real time, ensuring greater transparency and convenience.