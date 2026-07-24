Family Village organises awareness workshops to promote conscious parenting, strengthen family cohesion

DUBAI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the Year of the Family and recognising the vital role of parenting practices in strengthening family cohesion, Family Village, an initiative of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, organised a series of community awareness workshops designed to promote conscious parenting and equip families and caregivers with positive parenting approaches that foster stronger family relationships while supporting children's mental health and overall well-being.

The workshops formed part of Family Village's ongoing efforts to raise community awareness about the family's essential role in providing a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment for children.

The sessions focused on effective communication, positive discipline, and understanding children's developmental needs across different stages of growth, enabling families to address parenting challenges through awareness, empathy, and informed practices.

The programme covered several key themes, including the principles of conscious parenting, understanding children's emotional needs, and building secure parent-child relationships. Participants also engaged in practical exercises that demonstrated how to apply conscious parenting techniques in everyday life, with particular emphasis on strengthening the parent-child relationship before addressing behavioural challenges and fostering mutual trust between parents and their children.

Dr. Amina bin Hammad, Director of the Family Village, emphasised that investing in parents' awareness and capabilities is a fundamental pillar of building a cohesive and sustainable society, noting that conscious parenting extends beyond managing children's behaviour to understanding their emotional and psychological needs and nurturing relationships built on trust and mutual respect.

Bin Hammad said, "Through these awareness programmes, Family Village seeks to support families by equipping them with the knowledge and practical skills needed to navigate the challenges of modern parenting and strengthen their ability to provide safe, nurturing environments where children can thrive. The family is the first environment in which a child's character and values are shaped, and the better equipped parents are with positive parenting and communication skills, the greater the impact on family stability and the quality of life of all family members."