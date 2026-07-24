Hamdan bin Zayed receives UAE Cyber Security Council delegation, commends establishment of National Cloud's backup data centres in Al Dhafra Region

AL DHAFRA, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has received a UAE Cyber Security Council delegation, headed by Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, and commended the establishment of the National Cloud's backup data centres in Al Dhafra Region.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, accompanied by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighted how the establishment of the National Cloud’s backup data centres in Al Dhafra Region strengthens the UAE's digital infrastructure and advances a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

He was also briefed on plans to expand CyberE71's business growth and innovation programme to support innovative ideas from entrepreneurs and school and university students in Al Dhafra Region.