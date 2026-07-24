UN Women expresses concern over violence against women, girls in El Obeid, Sudan

NEW YORK, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Women is gravely concerned by the emerging pattern of violence against women and girls in El Obeid, Sudan, where drone attacks during the day and sexual violence at night have left no safe window for women and girls to collect water, mirroring the atrocities documented in El Fasher last year.

In a statement, the agency said access to food, healthcare and other essential services is also severely limited, particularly in displacement sites.

With the rainy season set to peak next month, safe water is critical to reducing the risk of deadly waterborne diseases. Cholera is already spreading in Sudan, with 1,330 cases reported by WHO in early July.

The combination of malnutrition, which weakens the immune system and is a growing concern among women and girls, and the lack of access to healthcare is further exposing women and girls to the risk of severe illness and death.

UN Women said it had heard from women and girls in El Obeid that, because drone strikes target water sources and distribution points during daylight hours, they are forced to wait until after nightfall to collect water. Believing that darkness offers protection from aerial attacks, these women and girls have been harassed, raped and subjected to other forms of sexual violence while trying to access water, one of life’s most fundamental necessities and human rights.

Sexual violence has been used as a weapon throughout Sudan’s three-year war, becoming one of its defining features. UN Women data show that the number of women and girls requiring gender-based violence services in Sudan has quadrupled since the conflict began, reaching an estimated 12.7 million in 2026.

Women-led organisations supported by UN Women are the lifeblood of the humanitarian response in Sudan, often reaching communities others cannot and providing critical support to women and girls. However, their services have been deeply affected by aid cuts.

Two-thirds of women’s organisations surveyed by UN Women in Sudan report that safe spaces and gender-based violence services have either closed or been significantly reduced in their communities. Half of the organisations surveyed report that, without urgent financial support, they expect to suspend their operations or close entirely within the next year.

UN Women reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire, paving the way for inclusive peace talks and an end to the war. It further called for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, full respect for international humanitarian and human rights law, and the protection of women and girls.

Perpetrators of violations must be held accountable, and survivors must have access to justice and comprehensive support services, the agency said.

UN Women concluded by stressing that women must be fully, safely and meaningfully included in peace processes, humanitarian decision-making and recovery efforts. Increased investment in women-led organisations is essential, as they remain among the last lifelines for women and girls across Sudan.