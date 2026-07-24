22nd edition of Liwa Dates Festival successfully concludes in Al Dhafra

AL DHAFRA, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 22nd edition of the Liwa Dates Festival was brought to a successful conclusion yesterday evening. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the festival was organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority from July 14 to 23 in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region.

The event brought together over 465 farmers competing across 23 categories for 295 prizes worth more than AED8 million. Featuring a rich lineup of cultural and heritage activities, the 10-day festival attracted approximately 80,000 visitors.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, emphasised that the Liwa Dates Festival, held annually during the UAE’s rutab (semi-ripe dates) harvesting season, reinforces the date palm's deep-rooted place in Emirati heritage.

He noted that the festival actively supports local farmers, advances agricultural sustainability, and strengthens national food security, while underscoring Abu Dhabi's leadership in modern agricultural innovation.

The festival featured 11 Rutab Mazayna competitions, showcasing renowned varieties such as Dabbas, Khalas, Fard, Khneizi, Bumaan, Shishi, and Zamli. Additional competitions included Largest Date Bunch, Kharayef Al Bayt (Home Harvest), Liwa Elite Rutab and Al Dhafra Elite Rutab categories. The festival also hosted seven fruit competitions for Local and Mixed Lemon, Local and Mixed Mango, Red and Yellow Fig, and the Homegrown Fruit Basket. In addition, awards were presented in three Model Farm categories: Western and Eastern Liwa Mahadhir, and Al Dhafra Cities, alongside the Best Rutab Basket Competition and the Palm Trunk Creativity Competition.

Participating farmers presented approximately eight tonnes of fresh rutab and fruits, all harvested from local farms across the UAE during the 2026 season.

The festival was supported by the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, with Modon serving as Principal Sponsor. Silver Sponsors included the Khalifa Fund and ADNOC, with Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and Al Foah (an Agthia Group company) as Competitions Sponsors. Abu Dhabi Media Network served as Official Media Partner, alongside Prize Sponsors Bab Al Nojoum and Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons Group. Additional institutional support was provided by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, SEHA’s Al Dhafra Hospitals, and Al Fares International Tents.

The pavilions hosted by event sponsors, supporting organisations, and participating public and private entities presented dozens of educational lectures, workshops, and seminars. Alongside a rich stage program across the festival grounds, these interactive spaces showcased the latest agricultural services, technologies, and innovations, with a particular focus on date palm cultivation.

The Rutab Market featured 97 retail outlets offering fresh rutab, date palm offshoots, and other agricultural products, while the Heritage Souq included 68 stalls. Together, these commercial spaces provided vital platforms to support the local community, productive families, artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs. Throughout the 10-day event, traditional folk troupes captivated audiences with live cultural performances, while the main stage hosted a wide range of activities for visitors, exhibitors, and growers alike. Additionally, the Handicrafts Pavilion presented 14 sections showcasing traditional and contemporary products crafted from date palm materials, complemented by a dedicated Children's Village and interactive family entertainment.