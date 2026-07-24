Inaugural Al Ain Rutab Festival commences tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the inaugural Al Ain Rutab Festival, organised by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, will take place from 25-31 July 2026 at Al Sarooj Park in Al Ain Region.

The festival celebrates rutab – fresh, partially ripened dates – and features a range of heritage and agricultural competitions and activities, including 19 competitions offering 245 prizes worth more than AED5 million in total, alongside diverse markets and sections that highlight the UAE’s agricultural heritage, support farmers and productive families, and offer visitors an integrated heritage and entertainment experience.

Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Festivals and Events Sector at Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, said preparations proceeded according to the approved schedule, with all working teams exerting their efforts to complete the various arrangements, ensuring the organization of a festival worthy of Al Ain and its agricultural and heritage status.

He added that the festival serves as a platform bringing together farmers, experts, industry pioneers, companies and research centres with the aim of supporting the agricultural sector and contributing to its sustainability. Through its diverse programme, which attracts visitors and enthusiasts, the festival offers an integrated heritage and entertainment experience that highlights Al Ain’s standing as a distinguished agricultural and tourism destination.

He explained that the inaugural edition of the festival will feature 19 competitions across various categories, including 11 rutab competitions. These comprise three elite competitions: Tuwam Elite Dates, Al Ain Elite Dates and Al Wahat Elite Dates; and six individual rutab competitions for the Khalas, Fardh, Shishi, Bumaan, Khenaizi and Zamli varieties.

The programme also includes the Kharaif Al Bait competition, the Largest Date Bunch competition, six fruit competitions covering red and yellow figs, local and assorted mangoes, and local and assorted lemons, as well as the Most Beautiful Rutab Basket competition and the Palm Trunk Creativity competition.

Registration for the Al Ain Rutab Festival is available through the Falk Al Namoos mobile application, a comprehensive platform that enables users to track applications, review regulations and schedules, and follow results as they are announced.