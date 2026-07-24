10th Al Dhaid Date Festival celebrates agricultural heritage

SHARJAH, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadhi, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced the launch of the 10th Al Dhaid Date Festival on Thursday evening at Expo Centre Al Dhaid.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the festival features broad participation from more than 100 companies and institutions from the public and private sectors, alongside leading date palm farmers and producers, as well as local and federal entities across the UAE. This year’s participation marks a 30% increase compared to the previous edition.

The festival, which runs from July 23 to 26, saw the attendance of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, senior officials, dignitaries, residents of the Central Region, and date palm owners.

Al Awadhi confirmed that the significant growth in participation in the current edition led to the expansion of the exhibition space to accommodate the growing number of exhibitors, visitors, and participating organisations.

Al Awadhi explained that the tenth edition introduced several updates to its competitions, including the addition of new varieties to the "Date Beauty Contest", such as Khunaizi and Shishi. The festival also launched a competition dedicated to "Red Figs", along with activities and competitions designed specifically for children and women.

The Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted that the festival’s programme includes seminars and awareness workshops for date palm farmers and producers. These sessions aim to showcase the finest date varieties in the UAE and promote sustainable cultivation practices.

The festival aims to promote agricultural heritage and strengthen the connection of new generations with the blessed date palm.











