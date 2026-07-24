Ankalaev and Guskov headline UFC fights in global event tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UFC, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with a ranked light heavyweight headliner as former champion Magomed Ankalaev takes on rising star Bogdan Guskov on Saturday, July 25, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov headline UFC Fight Night tomorrow at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, featuring key fights like Australia's Steve Erceg vs. Uzbekistan's Ramazan Temirov and Islam Dulatov vs. Wellington Turman.

The main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.