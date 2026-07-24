AI, electric vehicle-related products led goods trade growth, with further gains expected

GENEVA, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) --As global goods trade expanded by an estimated 12.5% quarter over quarter in the first half of 2026, reaching about $13.7 trillion, supported in part by higher prices, strong demand for AI-related products, semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicle (EV) supply chains is expected to remain a key driver of trade growth, according to UNCTAD's latest Global Trade Update.

In the first quarter of 2026, trade in AI- and EV-related goods recorded particularly strong growth.

Batteries increased by 15%, critical energy transition minerals by 38%, information and communication technology products by 14%, semiconductors by 25% and electric vehicles by 11%.

By contrast, trade in solar and wind-related products contracted during the quarter, while fossil fuel trade increased as a result of higher prices.

Overall growth in the motor vehicle sector remained below average. However, hybrid vehicles recorded strong quarterly growth and particularly robust growth over the past 12 months.

The latest Global Trade Update shows that global merchandise trade increased by about 12.5% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, while services trade increased by 10.5%.

In value terms, goods trade increased by approximately $1.5 trillion, while services trade added about $500 billion. Barring a sharp contraction in the second half of the year, global trade is on course to reach a record annual value in 2026.