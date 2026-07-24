Renewables make up 26% of EU energy use: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, 24th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Provisional data for 2025 show that the share of energy from renewable sources in gross final energy consumption in the EU reached 26.2%, up from 25.2% in 2024. The share has been rising since the time series began in 2004 (9.6%). However, there is still progress to be made, as the EU’s 2030 renewable energy target is 42.5%. Achieving this target would require an annual average increase of 3.3 percentage points (pp) from 2026 to 2030, according to Eurostat, the European Statistical Office.

Among EU countries, Sweden had the highest share of gross final energy consumption coming from renewable sources, with 65.4%. Sweden primarily relied on solid biomass, hydro and wind. Finland followed with 53.0%, relying on solid biomass, wind and hydro, ahead of Denmark with 48.2%, whose renewable energy is mainly sourced from solid biomass, wind and biogas. The lowest shares of renewables were recorded in Belgium (14.9%), Slovakia (16.3%) and Ireland (17.2%).

When it came to gross electricity consumption in the EU, renewable energy sources accounted for 49.9% in 2025, representing a 2.4 pp increase from 2024. For comparison, the share stood at 15.9% in 2004, when the time series began.

In Austria, 90.8% of gross electricity consumption came from renewable sources, and in Sweden that share was 89.2%. Denmark (77.7%), Portugal (65.6%), Greece (60.9%) and Spain (60.7%) also recorded renewable shares above 60%.

In contrast, Malta (11.2%), Czechia (19.2%), Luxembourg (23.3%), Slovakia (24.1%) and Cyprus (27.5%) registered the lowest shares.

The use of renewable energy sources in heating and cooling continued to increase in the EU, with the share reaching 27.4% in 2025, the highest value since the time series started in 2004 (11.7%). The share increased by 0.7 pp compared with 2024 (26.7%), slightly below the average annual increase from 2004 to 2025 (0.75 pp).